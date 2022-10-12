Pray-Vote-Stand NC event set for Oct. 16

Trinity Baptist Church, 221 Ervin Road, Mooresville, will be hosting a “Pray-Vote-Stand North Carolina” event sponsored by the Family Research Council in Washington on Oct. 16 from 6-7:30 p.m. Tony Perkins, the council’s president will serve as the keynote speaker.

Perkins noted that he was “excited about coming to North Carolina because North Carolina is an important state in elections, and this election is going to be important.”

In a release, it was shared that Perkins is the council’s fourth and longest-serving president, having joined the organization in August 2003. During his tenure as president, he has substantially deepened the organization’s influence on Capitol Hill and throughout the country through his frequent attendance at state and regional political and policy events.

An ordained minister, Perkins remains active in Christian ministries and frequently fills pulpits across the country. He has also expanded the council’s reach across the nation by building a network of pastors and churches, encouraging them to impact the culture by thinking nationally, but acting locally.

“It’s very important for Christians to be informed and engaged in the process. It’s important to be involved in the direction our state takes,” Perkins shared.

Also taking part in the event with Perkins will be Paul Newby, chief justice of the N.C. Supreme Court, and area pastors Dean Hunter, Central Baptist, Kannapolis; Darren Johnson, Hebron Baptist, Statesville; and Mark Harris, Trinity Baptist.

Special music will be provided by combined church choirs of Central Baptist, Enochville First Baptist, and Trinity Baptist.

All are invited to attend.