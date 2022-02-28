 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Prayer service for Ukraine is March 2
0 Comments
alert top story

Prayer service for Ukraine is March 2

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Mooresville AR Presbyterian, 659 Carpenter Ave., will be holding a special prayer service March 2 beginning with a ringing of the bells at 5:20 p.m. in support of Ukraine and their freedom and independence as a nation and continuing with a time of prayer from 5:30-6 p.m.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Rev. Anthony Ward, pastor of the local congregation, will lead the prayer service, and all are invited to join them as “we are going to be having a prayer service for Ukraine and that the Lord will strengthen and preserve them and help them to stand strong under this attack by Russia, praying for the fighting to cease and for Russia to be put in check, and that the Lord Jesus Christ will be glorified through this!” Ward said.

Following the time of prayer, the church will have its regular Wednesday services of a meal, children and youth activities and an adult Bible study, and all that would like to remain for these events are welcome to attend.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ukrainians continue to flee across border into Poland

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), Feb. 10-16
Local News

Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), Feb. 10-16

The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Feb. 10-16. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.

Work of He(art)
Local News

Work of He(art)

Perioperative Care Tech Freddie Rickett encourages his team at Lake Norman Regional Medical Center with what he calls “doodles,” but what othe…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics