Prayer service for Ukraine is March 2

Mooresville AR Presbyterian, 659 Carpenter Ave., will be holding a special prayer service March 2 beginning with a ringing of the bells at 5:20 p.m. in support of Ukraine and their freedom and independence as a nation and continuing with a time of prayer from 5:30-6 p.m.

Rev. Anthony Ward, pastor of the local congregation, will lead the prayer service, and all are invited to join them as “we are going to be having a prayer service for Ukraine and that the Lord will strengthen and preserve them and help them to stand strong under this attack by Russia, praying for the fighting to cease and for Russia to be put in check, and that the Lord Jesus Christ will be glorified through this!” Ward said.