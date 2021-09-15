Premier Antiques Roadshow at Cadence Mooresville

On Sept. 10, ISA Certified Appraiser Richard Wisner was at Cadence Mooresville, 198 E. Waterlynn Road, Mooresville, offering people the opportunity to bring items for him to appraise. While the participation was not what they had hoped, Megan Lilly, director of community relations, shared that several did take advantage of the opportunity and brought items for Wisner to examine.

Proceeds from the appraisal event tickets sales, as well as a raffle that is taking place at Cadence Mooresville through Sept. 17, will benefit the Iredell Walk to End Alzheimer’s. For more information about raffle tickets, call Lilly at 704-660-8000.

Wisner, who appraises antiques and residential content, noted that many people have items tucked away in their homes that they don’t realize have value. He noted that during his career, he has appraised multiple unusual items including a walking stick from Gettysburg, a buffalo gun, valuable books and much more. Once the items are appraised and owners are informed of their value, he said if they are interested in selling, he can help them with the research of finding the best market for it.