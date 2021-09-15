Premier Antiques Roadshow at Cadence Mooresville

On Sept. 10, ISA Certified Appraiser Richard Wisner was at Cadence Mooresville, 198 E. Waterlynn Road, Mooresville, offering people the opportunity to bring items for him to appraise. While the participation was not what they had hoped, Megan Lilly, director of community relations, shared that several did take advantage of the opportunity and brought items for Wisner to examine.
Proceeds from the appraisal event tickets sales, as well as a raffle that is taking place at Cadence Mooresville through Sept. 17, will benefit the Iredell Walk to End Alzheimer’s. For more information about raffle tickets, call Lilly at 704-660-8000.
Wisner, who appraises antiques and residential content, noted that many people have items tucked away in their homes that they don’t realize have value. He noted that during his career, he has appraised multiple unusual items including a walking stick from Gettysburg, a buffalo gun, valuable books and much more. Once the items are appraised and owners are informed of their value, he said if they are interested in selling, he can help them with the research of finding the best market for it.
In being an appraiser, Wisner said “it’s more than knowing values, but it’s understanding how you get to it.” He explained that as a certified appraiser there is much preparation to get to that point including a three hour test containing more than 300 parts to it covering two manuals equaling 1300 pages of materials that one must know, be tested on and pass.
As an appraiser he shared that there’s appraising for insurance as well as for estate purposes. “I also do comps and report writing, which is very involved,” he noted.
From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, Wisner and Lilly set up shop under a tent at the entrance to Cadence Mooresville. In addition to appraisals and selling raffle tickets, charcuterie boxes, which, as a sign noted, had been “packed with love by Cadence Mooresville residents,” were made available, along with water and juice, to those coming by the senior living community for the event.