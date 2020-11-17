Premier light show is planned at the transportation museum

The N.C. Transportation Museum will host a holiday light show, “N.C. Transportation Museum In Lights: A Drive-Thru Experience.” This first-ever museum offering will allow visitors to enjoy this historic site, illuminated by thousands of holiday lights, all from the comfort of their car.

The museum’s historic structures and antique railroading equipment will be part of the scenery, shining like never before.

This 1.25-mile drive-thru experience is available for just $8 per car or $15 for 12-15 passenger vans, mini-buses or shuttle buses. Price includes tax. Members will receive a special voucher to enjoy this experience free of charge.

The museum’s Gift Station will be open during the tour, offering a great opportunity to support the museum and take care of your holiday shopping at the same time.

You can get your picture made with Santa, in a socially distanced fashion, and enjoy s'mores at the Gift Station.

“N.C. Transportation Museum In Lights: A Drive-Thru Experience” will be offered from 6-10 p.m. on the following dates: Nov. 20-22, 27-29, Dec. 4-6, 10-13, 15-23 and 26-30.

The N.C. Transportation Museum, located in historic Spencer Shops, is located just five minutes off I-85 at Exit 79 in Spencer.