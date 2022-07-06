Premier MPD Summer Camp was a success

This year marked the first ever MPD Summer Camp held by the Mooresville Police Department, offering a variety of activities for the participants to help them learn about the local department as well as policing in general.

Held June 20-22 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the training room of the MPD, located on West Iredell Avenue, 20 children, ranging in age from 8 to 12, attended the event.

First on the agenda was a tour of the police department with officers teaching the children classes in the various areas of their job responsibilities.

Interactive and hands-on, the classes covered a wide variety of learning experiences for the campers, including crime scene processing and fingerprinting, communications, which allowed the children to talk on the police radios, visits and demonstrations from both Ella, the police therapy dog, and Hansel, one of the K-9s, learning about uniforms and equipment and getting to wear them as well, participating in a Special Response Team (SRT) demonstration, a golf cart driving course and drunk driving goggles.

In the afternoon, campers enjoyed a number of activities including playing bingo, where each child won a prize, and were provided the chance to learn about stranger danger and bullying as well as an opportunity to make crafts for their parents or guardians.

Every child who completed the camp was presented with a certificate, an MPD challenge coin and enjoyed lunch from Little Caesar’s Pizza, Chick-fil-A and Firehouse Subs.

“It was a wonderful time for the children, parents, and officers. Everyone had an outstanding time,” shared Dave Harding, crime prevention and community outreach officer, who organized the event.

The camp was a total team effort of the MPD, it was noted. “It would not have been possible without the participation of the officers and staff who gave up their time to participate,” Harding said, and Kristina Gibbons, who serves as the administrative assistant to the chief of police, helped with the overall running of the camp, managing multiple tasks throughout the day.

Popular with both campers and parents, it is anticipated to be an annual event.