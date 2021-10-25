Prepare to be scared: Charlene, Bryan Clarke upped the size of their Halloween attraction

Charlene and Bryan Clarke go hard core at Halloween. The married couple has built a 15,000-square-foot outdoor haunted trail and maze at their new Mooresville home that will surely scare the pants off children and adults alike.

The haunted trail and maze is 10 times the size of the last Halloween attraction the couple treated neighbors to in their Curtis Pond neighborhood two years ago, said Bryan Clarke. The COVID-19 pandemic halted any haunted Halloween plans in 2020, but the couple is gearing up for a ghoulishly good time this year at their home on Heatherly Road that formerly belonged to the Lyerly family.

The Clarkes have spent $3,600 on lumber and spooky animatronics, Charlene Clarke said. That includes 980 two-by-fours, 14 rolls of plastic sheeting, 40 pounds of screws and 20,000 staples, Bryan Clarke said.

While admission is free, monetary donations are accepted and the Clarkes ask that guests bring one canned good per entry for The Christian Mission.