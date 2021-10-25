Prepare to be scared: Charlene, Bryan Clarke upped the size of their Halloween attraction

Charlene and Bryan Clarke go hard core at Halloween. The married couple has built a 15,000-square-foot outdoor haunted trail and maze at their new Mooresville home that will surely scare the pants off children and adults alike.
The haunted trail and maze is 10 times the size of the last Halloween attraction the couple treated neighbors to in their Curtis Pond neighborhood two years ago, said Bryan Clarke. The COVID-19 pandemic halted any haunted Halloween plans in 2020, but the couple is gearing up for a ghoulishly good time this year at their home on Heatherly Road that formerly belonged to the Lyerly family.
The Clarkes have spent $3,600 on lumber and spooky animatronics, Charlene Clarke said. That includes 980 two-by-fours, 14 rolls of plastic sheeting, 40 pounds of screws and 20,000 staples, Bryan Clarke said.
While admission is free, monetary donations are accepted and the Clarkes ask that guests bring one canned good per entry for The Christian Mission.
The choice to support The Christian Mission was an easy one for the couple. When they moved to Mooresville 16 years ago, the nonprofit organization helped them for a few months until Bryan started his own business, Charlene Clarke said. “We leaned on The Christian Mission for the first three or four months we were in Mooresville,” Clarke said. “Just to help people because we’ve had people help us get back on our feet when we got knocked down. Plus, we are just big kids. Honestly, we enjoy doing it.”
The haunted trail and maze will be open Oct. 29, 30 and 31 from 7-10 p.m. with a no-scaring, kid-friendly version of the trail from 6-7 p.m. each night, Charlene Clarke said.
What should thrill-seekers expect?
“A lot of jump scares,” Charlene Clarke said. “Clowns … just a lot of whole lot of scaring!”
The maze and trail should take between 5 to 7 minutes walking at a normal pace, the couple said.
Kids younger than 12 may benefit from attending the friendlier version of the trail from 6-7 each night where no one will jump out or scare them, she said. Additionally, Charlene Clarke said strobe lights will be used and urged anyone who is sensitive to them not to come. She also said liability waivers must be signed before anyone can enter the haunted trail and maze for safety reasons. Mooresville Police officers will be directing traffic, she said.
Want to help? The Clarkes are still searching for four to six more volunteers to help scare unsuspecting victims. Anyone interested should contact Charlene Clarke at charlene.clarke@live.com.