Preschool is hosting fundraiser

Little Way Preschool at St. Therese Catholic Church is hosting a fundraiser selling Butter Braids to raise money for classroom and COVID supplies.

Orders can be placed through Nov. 18 by calling the preschool at 980-444-2305, ordering directly from a Little Way Preschool student or ordering online by visiting https://sainttherese.net/little-way-preschool-fundraiser for details.

Any orders placed online can be picked up Dec. 8 between 5-7 p.m. at St. Therese Catholic Church, 217 Brawley School Road, Mooresville, in front of the Parish Life Center under the portico.

Orders placed with a student or parent will be picked up and distributed by the parent.