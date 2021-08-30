Pretty Bird Paradise, Rock-n-Circus and rides to be part of Iredell County Fair

Becky Meress always loved birds, so she took that love and turned it into a business.

Meress and her Pretty Bird Paradise will be one of the features of the 85th Iredell County Agricultural Fair, which begins Friday at the Iredell County Fairgrounds, 630 N. Main St., Troutman.

The fair is returning this year after taking 2020 off due to the pandemic.

Pretty Bird Paradise features 200 parakeets, all of which are healthy and well-kept, she said.

“You can come inside and interact with the parakeets,” Meress said.

Those who visit the Pretty Bird Paradise can buy a feed stick and watch as the birds land on their hand, or the visitors can just go inside and learn more about parakeets from Meress.

She said she’s always had birds, and when she saw a similar show many years ago, she saw an opportunity to combine what she loves with the chance to educate others. After her husband died, she sold her house, bought an RV and took her birds on the road.

Pretty Bird Paradise is just one of the attractions at this year’s fair.

Shane Hansen will be bringing his Rock-n-Circus to the fair. He described Rock-n-Circus as a fun, high-energy show.