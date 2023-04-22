Davis and Lake Norman Regional Medical centers welcome Fred Price, MBA, BSN, as network quality manager, managing and overseeing patient satisfaction and quality metrics for both facilities.

Price comes to Davis and Lake Norman Regional Medical Center from LanceSoft, a company specializing in staffing solutions providing nurse executives to work in health care facilities, where he served as interim/consulting nurse executive and nursing leadership.

His previous experience was at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, an 855-bed tertiary-care hospital, located in Winston-Salem, where he led the American Burn Association (ABA) verified Burn Center Program as the nurse manager. During his tenure, he collaborated among the multidisciplinary team, restoring nursing research, clinical trials, professional presentations, national publications, and redesigned bedside care of the burn survivors within the unit.

Price received his bachelor’s degree in nursing from University of North Carolina at Greensboro. He received his master’s degree in health care management from the University of Phoenix in Phoenix, Ariz.