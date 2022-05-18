Primary voters choose Sloan, Trent, Kurn in school board races; Kasel narrowly tops DeWeese for Mooresville commissioner seat

The primary races for three seats on the Iredell-Statesville Schools Board of Education, in Districts 1, 3 and 7, were held Tuesday night.

In District 1, an area that makes up much of the northern third of Iredell County, nearly 3,000 ballots were cast with Brian Sloan coming out on top by nearly 600 votes, earning just under 60% of the vote.

Abby Trent narrowly edged out Kent Shoffner in District 3, an area made up of neighborhoods in northern Statesville. Trent pulled in 670 votes to Shoffner’s 665 to win the primary. Tammy B. Wyatt was not far behind, earning 589 votes.

District 7, which is made up by precincts on the western side of Mooresville, saw just under 2,700 ballots cast in the primary with Anita Kurn garnering 57.9% of the vote to defeat Lisa Meier, who received just 42.1%.

On the other side of Mooresville, a primary for the Mooresville commissioner seat representing Ward 3 was held with nearly 1,100 ballots cast. Kevin Kasel narrowly defeating Tommy DeWeese by a margin of just four votes, 439 to 435.