 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
Foothills Antique Power Association

Proceeds from power show goes to Carolina Caring

  • 0

The Foothills Antique Power Association of North Carolina held their 19th annual Antique Power Show recently and Carolina Caring was honored to benefit from a portion of the proceeds from the event.

Held at the Hickory American Legion Fairgrounds in Newton, this family event featured displays and demonstrations of antique tractors, threshers, steam engines, shingle mills, grist mills, blacksmithing and many other engines.

It was noted in a release that “everyone had a great time seeing so much horsepower in action!”

Carolina Caring, founded in 1979, is an independent, community-based, nonprofit health care provider. It specializes in programs that offer relief from chronic conditions, serious illnesses, and the challenges they bring, including palliative medicine and hospice care for all ages, primary care and grief counseling.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Family luau was a huge success

Family luau was a huge success

Last week, the quarry area at Carrigan Farms was transformed to a tropical island with white sands, pineapples, hula dancing and more.

PHOTOS: Pets of the Week

PHOTOS: Pets of the Week

Are you ready for a new pet in your life? All these animals are available for adoption at Iredell County Animal Services, 430 Bristol Drive, S…

Watch Now: Related Video

Kim Jong-Un sends congratulations to Queen over her 70-year reign