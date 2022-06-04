Proceeds from power show goes to Carolina Caring

The Foothills Antique Power Association of North Carolina held their 19th annual Antique Power Show recently and Carolina Caring was honored to benefit from a portion of the proceeds from the event.

Held at the Hickory American Legion Fairgrounds in Newton, this family event featured displays and demonstrations of antique tractors, threshers, steam engines, shingle mills, grist mills, blacksmithing and many other engines.

It was noted in a release that “everyone had a great time seeing so much horsepower in action!”

Carolina Caring, founded in 1979, is an independent, community-based, nonprofit health care provider. It specializes in programs that offer relief from chronic conditions, serious illnesses, and the challenges they bring, including palliative medicine and hospice care for all ages, primary care and grief counseling.