Professional photographer offers workshop at Henry River Mill Village

The historic Henry River Mill Village has been a longtime favorite of movie fans and photographers, thanks to its portrayal of District 12 in “The Hunger Games” film series. Now, you can enjoy the rural setting firsthand while you learn to showcase the village’s simple, weather-worn homes and vibrant green fields in your own photos.

On May 11 at 5 p.m., the mill village will serve as the site for a free workshop centered around outdoor photography. Hosted by the Catawba County Library and CVCC photography instructor Clayton Joe Young, the class will offer practical tips for taking photos that actually match what you envision. Using the village’s exteriors as examples, Young will talk about camera settings and artistic angles, along with smart techniques for composition, lighting and exposure.

As you learn helpful tips, you’ll also have plenty of opportunities to scout out and take your own photos, putting into practice Young’s guidance and suggestions. Smartphone cameras, DSLRs and other models are all acceptable. Young will demonstrate how to take thoughtful, effective photos with a variety of camera types.