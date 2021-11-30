Program planned at Mooresville High School to help raise awareness

“If they understand that suicide is a mental health issue and mental health is the same as physical. If have a disease, you will take the medicine. Depression is an illness, we can’t treat it separately,” she said. “Mental health is our health. We will talk a lot about depression, which goes untreated way too much.”

She encouraged people to seize those moments if they notice someone struggling and have a conversation and just ask the question if they are OK.

“Sometimes in teenagers, they don’t want people to know they are struggling,” Tolle said. “If they realize they aren’t along, they tend to talk more.”

She shared that “it’s rare that we don’t know somebody who has taken their lives or is struggling,” but whether you do or don’t know someone, she encouraged all to attend because “you don’t know what you don’t know.”

Tolle shared that she had worked with parents who have lost children and didn’t see a warning sign. “I will go back to visit them,” she said, “and they will tell her, ‘if I had only seen that.’”

She will have lots of material to share with those who come, and there will be a question and answer period following the program.

Tolle, a former member of the North Carolina Board of Directors of AFSP, shared that she has been associated with them for about five years. She attended an Out of Darkness walk in Charlotte and thought, “we can do this in Statesville. So we walk, raise money and welcome the opportunity to go to different organizations so we can give our presentation. If we are giving that, we are raising awareness.”