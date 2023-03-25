“There’s hard things that happen to everyone in life,” Cash Thomas said. “Eventually, you can turn those things into something good, but you need to have a positive mindset. If you want to, anyone can make something good out of a bad thing.”

Those are the words that Cash Thomas lives by, the ones he calls his motto. At just 10 years old, that motto expresses a thoughtfulness well beyond his years and is a big part of the reason that he and his family have set up a charity to raise awareness for the bone disease that he is afflicted by.

“This is the best I can do as a parent to get the info out there and help Cash talk about it,” Juliet Thomas said. “We want to be able to use this to do something positive and educate the community.”

On April 22, the Thomas family, and their nonprofit Project Change, will host a 5K Fun Run and Celebration to bring awareness to fibrous dysplasia.

Cash was diagnosed with the rare bone disease in the summer of 2021, more specifically known as cranial facial fibrous dysplasia. The disease causes parts of the bones in his face to grow at different rates, first causing facial changes, but ultimately potentially leading to more serious concerns such as blindness and deafness on the side of the face that is affected.

Since that time, the Thomas family has traveled all across the United States in search of a solution, but were unable to find any cure for a disease that affects just one in roughly 20,000 people.

“We were told that if any operations were to be done that it could speed up the growth,” Thomas said. “Every person that has this disease is affected differently, so it makes finding a cure very hard.

“90% of the time, Cash is phenomenal, but he has stretches now where his face is starting to hurt,” Thomas continued. “He just wants to be able to get the word out and help people.”

It was after their travels that the Thomas family decided to start Project Change, the positivity that permeates everyday life for Cash serving as one of the motivating factors.

“He has really found the power of positivity,” Thomas said. “He just wants to make the most of the life that he has to live.”

As a part of the 5K, which will take place at Good Soul Yoga in Mooresville, the Thomas family has invited five other families from across the country that also have children that suffer from fibrous dysplasia to come to Mooresville and be a part of the celebration.

“He called one of the other kids and talked to him about how excited he was to meet him,” Thomas said. “He’s just the nicest kid.”

At the 5K, Project Change will also have food trucks, face painting, a DJ, and many other forms of entertainment for all ages.

“It’s so important for us to get the word out there about this disease,” Thomas said. “When the disease affects your face, there’s no hiding it. The best thing we can do is talk about it.”

For more information about Project Change, to donate, or to register to participate in the 5K on April 22, visit https://projectchange.info/.