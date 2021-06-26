Project Scientist virtual STEM camps are offered

Project Scientist, a Charlotte nonprofit known for its one-of-a-kind virtual summer STEM academies for girls, has financial aid available for qualifying girls in the area to attend virtual STEM camp this summer. Each camp session runs for a week, and Project Scientist is looking for girls to apply.
Girls ages 4 to 12 can experience a camp filled with the magic of science, technology, engineering and math each weekday through July 30 from the comfort of home.
Project Scientist certified teachers will lead girls divided by age in STEM learning and hands-on science. Each girl will receive a weekly STEM kit in the mail with all the supplies to conduct experiments at home. Weekly themes include:
Modern Day Building Science & Engineering Design
Discover STEM Entrepreneurship
Innovations in Food Production & Delivery
Exploring Climate Change through a Geographic Information System (GIS)
Technology & Internet Engineering
Amazing Brain Science
Campers will also meet female STEM Superstars, who will introduce them to a variety of STEM careers and get behind-the-scenes virtual STEM tours of companies and labs all over the country. Those are experiences girls will remember for a lifetime.
To apply for financial aid for Project Scientist’s virtual STEM camps, visit www.projectscientist.org/financial-assistance. Applications for financial assistance are accepted on a rolling basis, but the supply of scholarships is limited, so apply today. Without financial aid, the cost to attend camp is $325 per week.
Each camp day will run from 9 a.m. to noon and will include games, trivia, a mindfulness moment and movement to get your young scientist energized. Girls will learn with others their age in a curriculum tailored for their grade level. All activities are aligned with Next Generation Science Standards to engage and excite girls in all aspects of STEM.
Having a fun, educational summer is especially important this year. Project Scientist always helps to prevent summer learning loss. This summer, it can also help lessen COVID-19 learning loss.
Project Scientist will keep girls thinking and having fun all summer long, and connect them to other girls who love science, technology, math and engineering.