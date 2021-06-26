Project Scientist virtual STEM camps are offered

To apply for financial aid for Project Scientist’s virtual STEM camps, visit www.projectscientist.org/financial-assistance. Applications for financial assistance are accepted on a rolling basis, but the supply of scholarships is limited, so apply today. Without financial aid, the cost to attend camp is $325 per week.

Each camp day will run from 9 a.m. to noon and will include games, trivia, a mindfulness moment and movement to get your young scientist energized. Girls will learn with others their age in a curriculum tailored for their grade level. All activities are aligned with Next Generation Science Standards to engage and excite girls in all aspects of STEM.

Having a fun, educational summer is especially important this year. Project Scientist always helps to prevent summer learning loss. This summer, it can also help lessen COVID-19 learning loss.

Project Scientist will keep girls thinking and having fun all summer long, and connect them to other girls who love science, technology, math and engineering.