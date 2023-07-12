The Iredell-Statesville Schools Board of Education found a more supportive crowd during public comments on Monday night after a tumultuous meeting last month.

Michael Moorefield spoke in support of the school board after people came to the last meeting and asked board members to resign after comments they made in a text conversation.

Those text conversations included comments suggesting that Statesville High School should have a sign-up sheet for fights and charge admission.

Moorefield, like many other speakers, also raised concerns with the content of books and materials in Iredell-Statesville Schools.

Gage Callan, a rising eighth grader, said students don't feel comfortable speaking out as they fear being singled out by teachers or staff and said some of the things taught in his school could be considered indoctrination.

"So many kids stay silent. Unfortunately, students cannot trust more and more teachers these days," Callan said.

He mentioned a service project option called "LBGTQ Youth," CNN 10 which is used for a current events curriculum, and said a drama teacher had said that straight white males are more privileged twice and asked if the comment was approved by Iredell-Statesville Schools.

"Parents, students and taxpayers should be taking action and so should you," Callan said.

Dan Callan spoke next and said he felt he got redirected and the run-around from teachers and administrators at his children's schools. He said he was disheartened by the process and felt lied to.

Paula Mimnaugh said there were books with pornography in Iredell-Statesville Schools. Kim Sumner said some of the books were soft porn and would lead children into destructive behaviors. Nicholas Joroszynski said "smut" threatened social order and moral principles in America.

Greg Mueller said he appreciated what progress Mimnaugh and others have made in having books removed from schools in Iredell County but questioned the progress. He proposed that any book that was brought into question by parents be removed from schools while it is evaluated.

Superintendent Dr. Jeff James said more than 250 books had been asked to be reviewed by adults. He said books are removed during the evaluation process.

Lisa Bulloss echoed the previous remarks as she asked for anything obscene to be removed from the library.

"Smut should not be contained at its present level, but be outlawed by every state in the union," Bulloss said.

Lillian Ubinas also spoke out against pornography possibly being in schools and questioned what the school board was doing to protect students.

"We have a greater authority than the state. We have the authority of God. God gave you guys these positions to protect the little ones. We're all called to protect the little ones. They don't have a voice, they don't have a choice. They're forced to listen to this smut, to look at these visuals. Is that right? Is that fair? Is that responsible, it's not.

"If you have a heart, you'll change policy."

Other business

A grant if $278,706.97 for "Skills on Wheels," a mobile STEM lab was approved. It comes from the NC Digital Learning Initiatives Grants and funds allocated at $93,000 a year for three consecutive years. Dr. Debra Lester said in her presentation it would serve approximently 8,630 students yearly. It passed with a 7-0 vote.