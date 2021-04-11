Public radio virtual concert scheduled

Music at St. Alban’s, in collaboration with WDAV Classical Public Radio, will present a virtual concert April 18 at 3 p.m. featuring the Chamber Players of the North Carolina Baroque Orchestra all on period instruments.

The program will include two concerti by Antonio Vivaldi, one of them “Spring” from “The Seasons” and J. S. Bach’s violin concerto in E major. Violinists Janelle Davis and David Wilson have solo roles. Other members of the ensemble are Annie Loud, on violin, Joey O’Donnell on viola, Barbara Krumdieck on cello and Barbara Weiss on harpsichord. Krumdieck is a co-founder of the NCBO and the artistic director for M@SA.

Following the concert, a “performer Q&A” will take place via Zoom at 4 p.m. The musicians will take live questions about the pieces, performance and instruments. Details about and links to this special event will be published on M@SA’s website.

To view this performance without charge, go to M@SA’s web site at www.musicatstalbansdavidson.org, to M@SA’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/musicatstalbans or to WDAV’s Facebook page.

This project is made possible, in part, with funding from the ASC. M@SA is a 501©(3) nonprofit organization.