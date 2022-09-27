Pumpkin picking, haunted trail to open at Carrigan Farms

Carrigan Farms, a North Carolina Century Farm, begins pumpkin picking Saturday and the season is expected to last through the month of October. Pumpkin picking at Carrigan Farms is an authentic pick-your-own experience, with tractor-drawn hayrides that visit the pumpkin patch and include a pumpkin that can be picked right off the vine.

Advanced reservations are required for pumpkin picking. The cost for pumpkin picking is $14 per person and includes a pumpkin from the patch.

Their farm market will have other seasonal pumpkins and gourds available for purchase and on Saturdays and Sundays, apple cider doughnuts and apple cider slushies are available from the food truck.

The farm and the food truck are both cash or check only.

Carrigan Farms grows approximately 20 acres of jack-o-lantern style large, round, orange pumpkins. Videos detailing the pumpkin production process at Carrigan Farms are available on its YouTube channel and links to those videos can be found on the website at carriganfarms.com.

On select evenings, the 275 acre farm transforms into one of the scariest haunted attractions in the region. Scarrigan Farms, haunted trail, begins Friday and is available on select evenings throughout the month of October. The trail features blood-thirsty clowns, monsters, classic slashers, zombies and more. The haunted trail costs $20 to $40 per person depending on the date and reservations are required for the haunted trail, available now at scarriganfarms.com