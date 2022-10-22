Pumpkins, trunks and prayer

Pastor David Klinedinst has announced that Southside’s annual Fall Festival community event will be held Oct. 29. Families are invited to join in the fun from 2-5 p.m. at 525 S. Broad St.

The Trunk or Treat will include inflatables, crafts, face painting, cake walk, games, door prizes, free food, special coffees and lots of candy. There will be activities for all ages including hundreds of pumpkins for crafts, a pumpkin roll, and a pumpkin bean bag toss.

As a special addition this year, prayer requests will be received. Church staff will be prepared to pray on the spot for the personal needs of the community. Southside prayer groups will continue praying after the event. The church, it was shared, “hopes to demonstrate the power of prayer to make a difference during hard times.”