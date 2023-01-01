Queen City Woodwind Quintet in concert

Music at St. Alban’s will be presenting a debut performance by the Queen City Woodwind Quintet, an ensemble of well-trained and accomplished musicians.

The concert, scheduled for Jan. 15 at St. Alban’s Episcopal Church, 301 Caldwell Lane in Davidson, will feature Andrew Fierova on horn, Jennifer Dior on flute, Erica Cece on obo, Amber Ferenz on bassoon and Sam Sparrow on clarinet. All have performed with a variety of orchestras, including the CSO, current home to several of the performers.

The varied program includes compositions that are light-hearted and contemplative, one of them by Ferenz. All promise to be highly entertaining. The program will be preceded by a youth concert at 2:20 p.m. and followed by a meet-the-artists reception.

The concert will be available via live streaming. For information about that option, tickets, and latest COVID protocols, visit M@SA’s website at www.musicatstalbansdavidson.org. This event is made possible, in part, with funding from the ASC and support from WDAV. M@SA is a 501c3 nonprofit organization.