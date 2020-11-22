Quilts of Valor presented to both father and son

In a small, quiet ceremony, two Quilts of Valor were awarded to the father-son duo of Frank Falzone and Frank John Falzone.
The presentation was held in the Liberty Park Veterans Promenade on the afternoon of Nov. 14 with family and several members of the Grateful Quilters of Mooresville attending.
Frank Falzone served from January 1967 to December 1972 in the United States Air Force Reserves. A carpenter specialist in the Civil Engineering Squadron, he was assigned to the 914th Troop Carrier Group, Niagara Falls International Airport, N.Y. In 1967, he served at a summer encampment in Guam, building roads and housing which is now Anderson Air Force Base. After leaving the reserves, he became a building contractor using much of what he had learned in the military to operate his own business.
Frank John Falzone served in the United States Marine Corps from 1990-97. He was trained as a machine gunner and served stateside during Desert Shield and Desert Storm. Following his military service, he has continued to serve his community in the Mooresville Police Department, where he has earned the rank of first assistant police chief.
Sharon Bormann, who serves as group leader of the Grateful Quilters, presided over the ceremony and shared the history of the Quilts of Valor. She noted that “the Quilts of Valor Foundation started in early 2003 by a quilter named Catherine Roberts, whose son was deployed in Iraq as a Humvee gunner. One night, Catherine had a dream where she saw her son and his fellow comrades wrapped in quilts, being comforted from the ravages of war. With that vision and the help of a few fellow quilters, Catherine started sewing in her living room. The first QOV was awarded to a wounded veteran from Iraq in November 2003. Since that time, the mission of QOV has evolved to include all active duty members and veterans of our armed forces from all conflicts and wars.”
With the giving of these two most recent quilts, the Grateful Quilters, which currently has 11 members, have presented 29 quilts to veterans. As of Oct. 31, Bormann noted, more than 260,000 quilts have been awarded nationwide.
During the presentation, Bormann said Sally Bellafaire, a longtime friend of the Falzones as well as a Grateful Quilters’ member, not only nominated both of the Falzones for the award, but also made both of the special quilts. She and her husband, Tom, attended the event.
Tom Bellafaire shared that the two families had been friends for 40 years, and Frank John Falzone noted that Tom was his Scout master, which is how the two families met.
“We would not have known or been honored” if it weren’t for them, he said. It “makes it even more special.”
As part of the ceremony, Bormann also noted that the “quilts bring a three-part message” to the veterans beginning with being honored for their service in the armed forces.
“We honor you for leaving all you hold dear to serve in time of peace or conflict.”
Secondly, she shared that “our quilters realize freedom is not free. The cost of our freedom is the dedication of men and women like you, and therefore this quilt says, ‘thank you for your service.’"
Lastly, she noted that “this quilt is meant to comfort you as you are forever in our thoughts and our hearts.”
While the quilts are a way to say thank you to the veterans, those same words were echoed by both Falzones upon receiving the quilts.
“This is wonderful, it’s such an honor (that there are those) who care about us veterans and took the time (to do this) in appreciation of our service,” Frank Falzone said.
Noting that entering the military was a “choice I made and being honored, like many, if not all would say, is not necessary,” Frank John Falzone however shared that he was “very pleased and honored and thankful.”
In attendance with father and son for the special event were Frank’s wife Pattie, Frank John’s wife Dana and their children, Briabella and Dominic. Frank John’s mom, Jacqueline Moran, was unable to attend.
