Quilts of Valor presented to both father and son

In a small, quiet ceremony, two Quilts of Valor were awarded to the father-son duo of Frank Falzone and Frank John Falzone.

The presentation was held in the Liberty Park Veterans Promenade on the afternoon of Nov. 14 with family and several members of the Grateful Quilters of Mooresville attending.

Frank Falzone served from January 1967 to December 1972 in the United States Air Force Reserves. A carpenter specialist in the Civil Engineering Squadron, he was assigned to the 914th Troop Carrier Group, Niagara Falls International Airport, N.Y. In 1967, he served at a summer encampment in Guam, building roads and housing which is now Anderson Air Force Base. After leaving the reserves, he became a building contractor using much of what he had learned in the military to operate his own business.

Frank John Falzone served in the United States Marine Corps from 1990-97. He was trained as a machine gunner and served stateside during Desert Shield and Desert Storm. Following his military service, he has continued to serve his community in the Mooresville Police Department, where he has earned the rank of first assistant police chief.