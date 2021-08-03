Race City Festival planned for Sept. 25 in downtown Mooresville

The Mooresville-South Iredell Chamber of Commerce will host the 2021 Race City Festival on Sept. 25 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on downtown Mooresville’s Main and Broad streets. This event is a celebration of the diversified community, bringing together more than 25,000 attendees every year, rain or shine.

Admission is free for this family fun, outdoor street fair which showcases Lake Norman’s business, music, arts and culture scene. There will be NASCAR displays and souvenirs, live music on the entertainment stage throughout the day, dance performances, food trucks and international food court, chain saw art, and more than 100 arts and crafts vendors.

For vendor participation, complete an online application form at www.mooresvillenc.org or call Kirk Ballard, president of the Mooresville-South Iredell Chamber of Commerce, at 704-664-3898. The mission of the Chamber is to serve as the community champion and advocate for small business.