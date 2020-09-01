Racial relation recalled

At the end of the practice, I was requested by the head coach to remain on the field. He then proceeded to stress the importance of my position without little regard to the language that was used. Then, he required me to perform a matching number of suicide drills – running in place and hitting the ground on his command – for each of the blocking assignments I purposely missed. I only thought that was the end of my punishment.

When heading back to the locker room, I was then approached by a pair of awaiting teammates. One was Black and the other white. As it turned out, they were each the respective offensive ball carriers that were tackled behind the scrimmage line in those 10 losses. They then proceeded to show me what it felt like to be in their cleats. One would hold me up and the other would knock me down. They each made sure to deliver their respective messages, taking turns five times apiece. At the close of the session, they each high-fived one another and walked shoulder-pad to shoulder-pad into the team locker room.