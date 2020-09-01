Racial relation recalled

Little did I know then the impact it would have on me now.
It was very early in the school-related organization phase of my athletic career. It took place at what was at the time in junior high, the equivalent of today’s middle school level of play. It was my first real memorable experience with race-related issues, taking place at a time when it was also still somewhat early in the era of desegregation within local public schools.
Following along the same line as traveled during previous recreational-level participation, I selected the position as a wide receiver during tryouts for the junior high football team as a seventh-grader. The thinking at the time was that on called plays that did not involve me as a targeted pass recipient, I could avoid all other contact as much as possible. It seemed like a way to stay relatively free from injury. For the most part, it worked throughout the practice sessions.
That all changed when the real games began. Little did I know it at the time, but one of the game film camera crewmembers assigned to video our efforts was instructed by the coach to point the lens at me as much as possible during one of our early games. In a film review session held prior to practice, it was noted that on a many as 10 plays when a loss of yardage took place on designed running plays, the defender making the initial hit was the one I was supposed to be blocking.
At the end of the practice, I was requested by the head coach to remain on the field. He then proceeded to stress the importance of my position without little regard to the language that was used. Then, he required me to perform a matching number of suicide drills – running in place and hitting the ground on his command – for each of the blocking assignments I purposely missed. I only thought that was the end of my punishment.
When heading back to the locker room, I was then approached by a pair of awaiting teammates. One was Black and the other white. As it turned out, they were each the respective offensive ball carriers that were tackled behind the scrimmage line in those 10 losses. They then proceeded to show me what it felt like to be in their cleats. One would hold me up and the other would knock me down. They each made sure to deliver their respective messages, taking turns five times apiece. At the close of the session, they each high-fived one another and walked shoulder-pad to shoulder-pad into the team locker room.
Barely able to put one foot in front of the other, I was then greeted inside the near-deserted dressing room by two more teammates, again one of them Black and the other white. They were each members of the offensive line. They wanted to make sure I knew just exactly what it felt like to be caught up in contact on practically every play. By the end of that session, I felt their pain.
They also congratulated their combination effort by slapping hands and venturing off side-by-side into the awaiting shower stall, where they also stood next to one another and basked in their respective tasks while laughing at my expense.
It was the first time I was personally involved in such an awakening experience. Teammates, differing in race and respective backgrounds, came together for a common cause seeking to enhance the teamwork mentality. It was a message that I still remember to this day.
Sports, in their purest form, unite personalities and players from all walks with the same primary goal in mind. It’s a lesson learned then that could very well be employed today when helping ease the tension in place due to the race-related issues that are present in our society.
