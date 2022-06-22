Rain didn’t stop senior prom fun

On June 3, Cadence Mooresville’s senior living community on East Waterlynn Road, hosted a prom for its residents using the theme of Barn Dance, which the seniors came up with, it was noted.

The rain hindered some of the planned activities on that day, but the event went forward, providing fun for the Cadence community including a visit from area friends who brought their horses, some line dancing, a barbecue dinner with all the trimmings and the crowning of prom king and queen.

Standing under cover, seniors were able to see and, if they wanted to, greet the horses, Lightning and Fancy, and dog Piper, all owned by Mindy Carriker of Woodleaf. Her neighbor Crystal Winecoff and her dog Louie also came and visited with the group. Carriker noted that Lighting enjoys peppermint while Fancy, who enjoys doughnuts, was treated to some by the group.

It wasn’t long until another horse, Nikki 6, owned by Gracyn Wyatt of Union Grove, arrived, giving the residents another opportunity to either pet the horses or just enjoy watching them.

The barbecue lunch, dancing and the crowning of the prom king and queen happened after the visit. Those on the prom court included Cliff Stewart, Fred Rinehart, Thomas Johnston, Myrtle Sigmon, Grace O’Brien and Tink Wilkinson with Johnston crowned as the prom king and Sigmon as queen.