Rainbow Kidz awarded grant from Speedway Children’s Charities

Rainbow Kidz, the pediatric grief program of Hospice & Palliative Care of Iredell County, received a grant from the Speedway Children’s Charities Charlotte Chapter on Dec. 5. More than 250 children and supporters were invited to the Charlotte Motor Speedway to participate in the celebration as the foundation granted $785,400 to 43 deserving local charities.

“Today is the pinnacle for us! Everything we do throughout the year is for this moment,” said Speedway Children’s Charities Executive Director Lisa Starnes. “There’s nothing better than seeing the faces of those who work tirelessly on the front lines. Awarding these grants allows us to come alongside them to make a difference in our community for future generations.”

Rainbow Kidz depends on fundraising, grants and community support to bring the program to children and families at no cost. Grief support and education are provided in several ways, including in-school grief groups, one-on-one counseling, summer camps, and crisis support. In 2022, more than 500 children received services.

“We are grateful to Speedway Children’s Charities for their generous support in helping us make a difference in the lives of the grieving children in Iredell County. We also want to say a special thank you to Carolyn Bass, a longtime trustee of Speedway Children’s Charities, who took the time to visit us to learn more about Rainbow Kidz,” said Rainbow Kidz Director Leigh Ann Darty. “The need for Rainbow Kidz services continues to increase, and this grant will help us reach our goal that no child in Iredell County grieves alone.”

For more information about the Rainbow Kidz Program or to donate, visit the website at www.HOIC.org or call 704-873-4719.