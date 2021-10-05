Raleigh man charged with breaking into Mooresville towing company

A Raleigh man was charged with breaking into a towing company after retrieving his vehicle from an earlier driving while impaired arrest, said Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell.

Nathan Baird Gross, 48, was arrested and charged with felony breaking and entering, felony larceny of a motor vehicle, felony larceny after break and enter, misdemeanor larceny, misdemeanor injury to personal property and misdemeanor first-degree trespass. A magistrate set bond at $10,000.

Campbell, in a news release, said Gross was arrested Sunday by the Mooresville Police Department for DWI and taken to the Iredell County Detention Center. His vehicle, a 2017 Chevrolet Suburban, was towed by 3T Towing and secured in a fenced storage area at the business on Wallaces Grant Drive, Campbell said. Gross was released from the jail and picked up by his wife at 5:02 a.m.

At 9 a.m., employees of 3T Towing discovered the fenced storage area and business office had been broken into and several items taken, including the Suburban, Campbell said.

The sheriff’s office was notified and, after gathering the information, deputies notified the Raleigh Police Department. Officers went to Gross’ residence and found the Suburban at his home, Campbell said.