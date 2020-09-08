Rally for law enforcement planned

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Mooresville Tribune, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Deewane McDaniel, owner of DEM Electric, wants to show his support for area law enforcement.

And on Sept. 13, he is planning an event to recognize local law enforcement officers, and he wants the public to join in.

“I am having 23 pizzas delivered to them (the Mooresville Police Department),” he said.

McDaniel said he was prompted to do this rally because of the anti-police sentiment that has been present in some areas in the past few months. “I’m tired of all these people that have nothing but bad to say about the police,” he said.

He said he hopes the rally will show local law enforcement that the community does support them.

Since he decided to organize this rally, McDaniel said, many people have voiced approval and others have pitched in with assistance. Davino’s Pizza is helping provide the pizzas.

He said the event is planned to honor any law enforcement officer, but in particular, the MPD and the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

McDaniel said the rally is planned from 1-3 p.m. at the police department, 750 W. Iredell Ave. He said the pizzas should arrive around 12:30 p.m. with the rally to start at 1 p.m.