Randolph District Attorney rules officer-involved shooting was justified

“When confronted with the officers’ lawful orders, Mr. Craven refused to comply and pulled a handgun he had in a holster on his person. Only then did the officers fire their duty rifles. Officers do not and cannot shoot to wound when confronted with an imminent and unlawful threat of deadly forced,” he said in the release. “Officers under such circumstances are justified in applying deadly force to stop the threat. The law does not require officers to be shot or even shot at before they are permitted to respond with deadly force. It is clear from all of the evidence that at the time Officers Arndt and Novelli fired their duty rifle they were presented with an imminent threat of death or serious bodily injury from the actions of Mr. Craven.”