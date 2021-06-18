Randolph District Attorney rules officer-involved shooting was justified

The Randolph County District Attorney has ruled an officer-involved shooting last August that left a Mooresville man dead was justified.
Andrew M. Gregson reviewed the investigation into the shooting that killed Christopher K. Craven last August. Iredell County District Attorney Sarah Kirkman determined she had the appearance of a conflict of interest and asked the N.C. Conference of District Attorneys to assist.
That organization requested Gregson assume responsibilities for the case.
In a news release issued Friday afternoon, Gregson said the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation’s report was thorough and sufficient to determine the use of deadly force by Mooresville Police Officers Christopher Novelli and Alexander Arndt was legal and no further investigation is required.
Mooresville Police Department officers responded to a call around 9:29 p.m. on Aug. 2. Responding officers were told the man had assaulted someone, had a gun and had threatened suicide, Gregson said.
Gregson said police body camera footage showed the officers identified themselves and ordered Craven to put his hands up and to get on the ground. He said Craven continued to walk, put his hands up for about one second and then took them down to the sides of his torso. Both officers said they saw Craven reach into his waistband with his right hand and pull out a pistol, Gregson said.
The two officers then fired multiple rounds from their rifles. Gregson said. He said Arndt’s body camera shows a 9 mm pistol on the stairs to the residence close to Craven’s body.
“When confronted with the officers’ lawful orders, Mr. Craven refused to comply and pulled a handgun he had in a holster on his person. Only then did the officers fire their duty rifles. Officers do not and cannot shoot to wound when confronted with an imminent and unlawful threat of deadly forced,” he said in the release. “Officers under such circumstances are justified in applying deadly force to stop the threat. The law does not require officers to be shot or even shot at before they are permitted to respond with deadly force. It is clear from all of the evidence that at the time Officers Arndt and Novelli fired their duty rifle they were presented with an imminent threat of death or serious bodily injury from the actions of Mr. Craven.”
Gregson said the evidence shows the officers’ use of deadly force was reasonable and necessary.
Craven’s grandmother, Nancy Covington, said the family does not believe the shooting was justified and denied Craven had a gun. “This was murder. It was not justified,” she said. “He complied with everything they told him to do and then they shot him.”
Craven’s wife, Amy, is represented by an attorney, Alex Heroy. Heroy was not available for comment on Friday.