With a new focus on CPR education and awareness for adults and teens nationwide, Randy Marion Automotive Group saw a need in Mooresville to make sure the youngest members of the community are also receiving immediate care should they suffer a sudden cardiac arrest. On Thursday, the dealership owner will provide 100 of the American Heart Association Infant Anytime CPR Training Kits to Lake Norman Regional Center for distribution.

AHA Infant CPR Anytime Kits contain everything you need to learn the lifesaving skills of infant CPR and infant choking relief in about 20 minutes in the comfort of your own home.

Cardiac arrest is the abrupt loss of heart function in a person who may or may not have been diagnosed with heart disease. It can come on suddenly or in the wake of other symptoms. Cardiac arrest is often fatal if appropriate steps aren’t taken immediately. At least 70% of all cardiac arrests happen outside of the hospital setting, and less than 10% of victims survive. Bystander CPR, if started immediately, can double or sometimes triple the chance of survival.

“We have decided to give the kits to our Stork’s Landing Maternity Center’s Childbirth Education Team for their dispersal as appropriate during Infant/Child CPR classes,” said Mitzie McCurdy, director of community outreach, Lake Norman Regional Medical Center. “Lake Norman Regional Medical Center encourages all parents to learn CPR and provides classes once a month. The AHA Infant CPR kits provided by Randy Marion give parents safety information and an infant mannequin to help them prepare for an emergency.”