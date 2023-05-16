Randy Marion Ford Lincoln was happy to toot their own horn after winning the Ford President’s Cup once again.
“Winning this for four years in a row after only eight years as a Ford dealer in Statesville shows the commitment and success we have making sure we take care of our customers,” Rhyne Scott, Randy Marion Chevrolet of Statesville & Randy Marion Ford Lincoln general manager, said. “Achieving this award is a direct relation to our employees’ commitment to excel. Back to back years show the culture of high customer satisfaction we have.”
President’s award is based on sales effectiveness — total actual sales versus the store’s expected sales — and customer experience scores from sales and service customer surveys.
The 140 employees of Randy Marion Ford Lincoln sold 8,466 vehicles in 2022.
People are also reading…
Scott said the award signifies true commitment of everyone from management down through all employees.