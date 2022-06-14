 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Randy Marion Subaru and Subaru Love Promise provide donations to Lake Norman Regional Medical Center patients

IMG_7008.jpg

From left are Randy Marion Subaru Sales Associate Jason Spruill, the hospital’s Network Director of Community Outreach Mitzie McCurdy, Randy Marion Subaru New Car Sales Manager Brian Fogarty, LLS Campaign Development Manager Ashley Davis, Randy Marion Subaru General Manager Marshall McCarty, the hospital's Network Director of Marketing Leigh Whitfield, LLS Campaign Development Director Juli Stevens, and ISS Superintendent and LLS Board Member Dr. Jeff James

 Photo used with permission

Subaru of America and The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS) are spreading love, hope and warmth to cancer patients and their families in communities across the country.

During Subaru Loves to Care months this summer, LLS and participating Subaru retailers across the country together provided blankets and messages of hope to patients with cancer, blood disorders and related illnesses at local hospitals.

Visitors to Randy Marion Subaru in Mooresville were given the opportunity to share personalized messages of hope to patients in their local community, which were delivered alongside blankets to provide comfort and warmth as they continue their fight against cancer and related illnesses.

Through LLS’s network of chapters and Subaru’s presence in communities across the country, together, they are reaching and supporting even more patients, families and caregivers in their time of need. As the largest voluntary cancer health agency specifically focused on finding cures and treatments for blood cancer patients, LLS supports hundreds of cancer scientists and research projects around the world. But the fight against blood cancers cannot be won without supporters such as Subaru and their customers. Every voice, every action, every contribution is needed and valued.

About Randy Marion Subaru

Randy Marion Subaru is the premier NC Subaru Dealer for the Lake Norman region. Located conveniently in Mooresville, NC, off Highway 150, all information needed to make an informed purchase of a new Subaru or used car is available at the Mooresville car dealership. Randy Marion Subaru is the King of Price for the Charlotte NC, Concord NC and Huntersville NC areas.

About Subaru of America, Inc.

Subaru of America, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Fuji Heavy Industries Ltd. of Japan. Headquartered at a zero-landfill office in Cherry Hill, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of more than 620 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in a zero-landfill production plants and Subaru of Indiana Automotive Inc. is the only U.S. automobile production plant to be designated a Certified Wildlife Habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. For additional information, visit media.subaru.com.

About The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society

The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society ® (LLS) is the world's largest voluntary health agency dedicated to blood cancer. The LLS mission: Cure leukemia, lymphoma, Hodgkin’s disease and myeloma, and improve the quality of life of patients and their families. LLS funds lifesaving blood cancer research around the world, provides free information and support services, and is the voice for all blood cancer patients seeking access to quality, affordable, coordinated care. Founded in 1949 and headquartered in Rye Brook, NY, LLS has chapters throughout the United States and Canada. To learn more, visit www.LLS.org. Patients should contact the Information Resource Center at (800) 955-4572, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. 

About Lake Norman Regional Medical Center

Lake Norman Regional Medical Center offers comprehensive medical care to individuals throughout the greater Lake Norman region. Located just off I-77 at Exit 33, the Mooresville medical campus offers complete specialty services from 24-hour emergency medicine and maternity to cardiology and advanced surgical services. For more information about the services offered at Lake Norman Regional Medical Center, please visit www.LNRMC.com. Lake Norman Regional Medical Center is owned in part by physicians.

