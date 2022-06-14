Randy Marion Subaru and Subaru Love Promise provide donations to Lake Norman Regional Medical Center patients

Subaru of America and The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS) are spreading love, hope and warmth to cancer patients and their families in communities across the country.

During Subaru Loves to Care months this summer, LLS and participating Subaru retailers across the country together provided blankets and messages of hope to patients with cancer, blood disorders and related illnesses at local hospitals.

Visitors to Randy Marion Subaru in Mooresville were given the opportunity to share personalized messages of hope to patients in their local community, which were delivered alongside blankets to provide comfort and warmth as they continue their fight against cancer and related illnesses.

Through LLS’s network of chapters and Subaru’s presence in communities across the country, together, they are reaching and supporting even more patients, families and caregivers in their time of need. As the largest voluntary cancer health agency specifically focused on finding cures and treatments for blood cancer patients, LLS supports hundreds of cancer scientists and research projects around the world. But the fight against blood cancers cannot be won without supporters such as Subaru and their customers. Every voice, every action, every contribution is needed and valued.