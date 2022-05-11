Reaching out to the community can make a difference

When it came to completing a project of service, the Pine Lake Prep Junior Excel Club accomplished that goal four times over, all in one day.

On April 28, 35 members of the club took a field trip, and on that date, they completed four projects, one in each Exchange Club program of service.

The group started with a visit to Richard’s Coffee Shop in downtown Mooresville, where they were given a tour of the building and then spent time visiting with the many veterans who were there.

Several of the students, Elliott Harris, Emma Muffett and Abhigna Nagesh, commented that it was cool to be able to be there and talk with the veterans.

Harris added that she enjoyed hearing their stories, and Nagesh noted that “it’s a great experience. You learn so much.”

Muffett said that she found it cool because “I kinda want to go into a field similar to this. To hear their experiences, it’s so life changing to realize how much they’ve done because you don’t hear about it.”

For Raegan Blickley, secretary of the club, this was her first trip to the coffee shop and museum, and she noted that she spent time visiting at the Happy Table.

“They were super sweet, and they would ask questions about my future. They asked if I would want to join the military or what I plan to be, and they were just super nice,” Blickley shared. “It was funny hearing their stories, and one of the guys showed me a photo from when he was in the military. I think we made their day. It was so sweet to see their smiles.”

The students visited the coffee shop last year, said Taylor Pike, president of the club, and really enjoyed it, so they decided to make a field trip out of it this year.

“We love coming down here and talking with the veterans, hearing their stories, learning more, and it helps us know what they are going through because at our age we don’t know that stuff,” she said.

After enjoying lunch at nearby Liberty Park, the students attended the meeting of the Exchange Club of Mooresville-Lake Norman for their second program of services project, the prevention of child abuse by donating to Pharos Parenting. The students presented a check for $2,000 to Pharos, which was raised through a fundraiser the club completed in February.

“We did a fundraiser for Pharos, which is our national project. We sold candy-grams for Valentine’s Day to the school. Last year we did it, and we raised $1,000. This year, we doubled our amount and raised $2,000 for the prevention of child abuse,” shared Pike.

A group photo of the club and its leaders along with the staff from Pharos was taken before the members headed out to the War Memorial Building, where they would learn about this community building, thus completing a community service project.

Stephanie Pennell, recreation supervisor, spoke with the group about this building. The students gathered in the gymnasium, and Pennell started by asking what they had learned throughout their day.

Multiple students shared about talking with and learning from the veterans, one learning about the Vietnam War, another who spoke with a sailor at the museum and more.

Pennell asked the students if they had learned anything about World War II during their visit. Several raised their hands to acknowledge that they had, after which she told them that when the soldiers returned from World War II, they got together and wanted to create a place in memory of veterans, and thus the War Memorial.

“That’s what this building is,” she said.

Fundraising campaigns were held to raise money to build the center, she said.

Pennell then pointed out several facts about the building, including that part of it was built as a bomb shelter. Later, they added the gym and had a bowling alley, miniature golf course, tennis courts, a pool and Liberty Park. Dances, community theater and club meetings also were held in the building.

The students were then encouraged to tour the building and look at old photographs that hang on the walls throughout the building, showing how it looked in its early days.

The final program of service was youth, which was completed, because, as it was noted, “they are our youth and our future.”

Karen Fisher, mentor of the club, said, “I was just so incredibly proud of each and every one of the students that attended. They were all engaged with the veterans, listened intently and showed the utmost respect. They represented the PLP Junior Excel Club and their school with dignity and honor.”

Being able to help all of the different groups that was accomplished this one day was “amazing” said Pike.

“I love it because reaching out to the community, giving what you can, you can experience what it means to serve your community and help people that need to be helped. Getting out in your community, you can always make a difference,” she said.