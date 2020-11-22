Real estate transactions: Nov. 2-13

From M. Bennett, M. Shelton and J. Bennett to L. Barksdale, Lot 18 of Shadow Wood Estates, 124 Postell Dr., Statesville, $320,000, on Nov. 13.

From C. and B. Frye to D. Brown, Lot 19 of Angel Oaks, 111 Morningstar Court, Statesville, $199,000, on Nov. 13.

From L. Wilkinson to P. Coleman, Lot 34 of Cross Creek, 112 Glen Cross Dr., Statesville, $190,000, on Nov. 13.

From J. and C. Weddington to C. and B. Frye, Lot 43 of Spring Meadows, 115 Angus Trail, Statesville, $300,000, on Nov. 13.

From Wilson Building, Inc. to N. Gillespie, 0.634 acre, 3004 Eastway Dr., Statesville, $248,500, on Nov. 13.

From Dixieland, Inc. to C. Rucker, Lot 60 of Ridgecrest, 233 Grassy Meadow Lane, Statesville, $156,000, on Nov. 13.

From Rogmas, LLC to Whiskey Throttle, LLC, 68.234 acres, 217 Purebred Dr., Statesville, $375,000, on Nov. 13.

From Opendoor Property J LLC to J. and A. Ball, Lots 25 and 26 of River Run II, 115 and 119 River Bank Rd., Statesville, $197,000, on Nov. 13.

From G. Sharpe/Indvl & AIF, G. Sharpe and K. and R. and R. Bowman to J. and M. and C. Medlin, two tracts, Lots 9-16 of Mammoth Oaks, 3777 Taylorsville Hwy., Statesville, $150,000, on Nov. 13.