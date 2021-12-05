Record number of fishing opportunities provided to veterans

November marked Operation North State hosting its 53rd Top Shelf Fishin’ Festival in North Carolina, whereby host boaters, host communities, supporters and volunteers host wounded warriors/DVets to quality fishing outings throughout the state.
In a news release from Terry Snyder, founder of Operation North State, it was noted that these collective efforts have provided 3,375 outings for wounded warriors and DVets to go fishing. That’s getting a lot of wounded warriors/DVets on the water. Quite a milestone.
Mooresville/Lake Norman serves as one of those host communities, with 67-70 veterans going out on Lake Norman to fish. It is hoped that the Operation North State fishing outing can take place in April.
Additional host communities include Raleigh/Jordan Lake, Badin Lake, High Rock Lake, Randleman Lake, Morehead City, OBX/Buxton, Oak Island and Alamance County.
Operation North State is an all-volunteer 501©(3) utilizing North Carolina’s people, places, products and pride to provide support services for North Carolina’s service members and veterans, especially out veterans-in-need. Annually, ONS hosts eight Fishin’ Festivals throughout the state and additional just over 100 one-on-one fishing outings for wounded warriors/DVets are hosted as well. Operation North State also provides cycling and golf outings to wounded warriors/DVets.