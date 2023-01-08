Register for virtual support group

Carolina Caring will be offering a virtual support group focusing on loss and grief and conversations about the people we lose, the things they leave behind and how to live on.

This discussion will be based on “All There Is,” a free podcast series by Anderson Cooper. Prior to each meeting, participants will be asked to listen to an assigned podcast discussion, each lasting approximately 45 minutes.

The “All There Is” virtual support group will meet via Zoom, and instructions to join will be provided. Registration deadline is Jan. 13 at www.carolinacaring.org/support or by calling 828-466-0466, ext. 3201.

The group will meet Jan. 17 from 6-7 p.m. and continue every Tuesday through February.