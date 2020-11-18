Register today for drive-thru for seniors

Today is the last day to register for the senior citizen appreciation drive-thru planned for Nov. 22 from 3-4 p.m. at the Charles Mack Citizen Center.

The special event is being sponsored by the Mooresville Chapter of Las Amigas in lieu of their annual Thanksgiving dinner, which is usually held for senior citizens in the community.

All seniors, ages 62 and over, are invited to attend and must register for the event by calling 704-534-1054 or emailing blspaulding@msn.com.

Those attending the drive-thru are asked to enter at the lower entrance of the center off Church Street. The Las Amigas Chapter members will meet the seniors at their cars with gifts of love and appreciation.