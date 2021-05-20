Registered sex offender facing new charges following investigation

A convicted sex offender is facing 20 counts of failing to register his online identification following an investigation by the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

Isaiah David Musto, 33, of Samara Lane, Mooresville was arrested on the 20 charges as well as a charge of felony third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor Monday. He was ordered held without bond.

Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell, in a news release, said Musto was found guilty of felony soliciting a child by computer in 2020 and, as part of his sentence, had to register a sex offender.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Campbell said the sheriff’s office received information in April regarding a person being in possession of child pornography.

Detective Cody James of the Special Victims Unit began an investigation which included search warrants with various internet providers and other social media outlets.

Campbell said the investigation led to Musto and based on evidence gathered, he was charged.

The case is still ongoing as results from some search warrants are pending.