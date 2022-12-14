Registration for spring season starts Jan. 9

The Girls on the Run of the Greater Piedmont will be back for its spring 2023 season in schools, local parks and greenways with registration opening Jan. 9.

Spring season dates for Iredell, Rowan, Alexander, Davidson, Davie, Forsyth, Guilford and Yadkin counties will be from Feb. 20 to April 20. In-person teams will be available for third through eighth grades with financial assistance and payment plans available via their online registration process.

Registration will continue until the start of the season Feb. 20 at pinwheel.us/register/index/GOTRGP-girl-S23.

The list of teams for the season will be updated on their website and change checked at gotrgreaterpiedmont.org/locations.

In a release, it was noted that they “look forward to girls having an opportunity to make new friends as they pick their programming location and as we continue to provide support to girls’ social, emotional and physical health.”

Girls on the Run of the Greater Piedmont also is in need of those who would be interested to serve as a volunteer coach who “have a passion for serving as a positive role model for young girls in the community.” Coaches do not need to be runners, it noted.

For those interested, visit pinwheel.us/volunteer/index/GOTR-GP-S23-Coach.

For information or questions, email Lindsay Peiffer at lindsay.peiffer@girlsontherun.org.