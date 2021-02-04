Registration is now open for March 27 barn quilt workshop

Registration is now open for the March 27 barn quilt workshop

On March 27, the Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center will host a barn quilt workshop with instructor Carol Mitchell. The class will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the center’s educational complex, 70 Hiddenite Church Road in Alexander County, a 43-minute drive from Mooresville.

In this make-and-take class, Mitchell will lead students in creating their own 2-foot-by-2-foot painted barn quilt, with all materials provided by the instructor. Participants should bring a bag lunch to enjoy while the paint dries.

Cost is $45 for center members and $50 for the public. Advance payment is required. To register, call the Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center at 828-632-6966.

Mitchell and her husband, Steve, are owners and operators of Mountainside Farms in Alexander County. Her popular barn quilt projects are an extension of her lifelong involvement in agriculture.

This project is supported by the N.C. Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources, with funding from the National Endowment for the Arts.