Registration is open for at-home, virtual Girls on the Run programs

Girls on the Run of the Greater Piedmont is offering virtual and at-home programming options for girls in third through sixth grade in the fall 2020 season.
Virtual, online practices will be held Mondays and Wednesdays from 4-4:45 p.m. The virtual fall programming will be delivered by trained coaches in a safe space with lessons that mirror the in-person Girls on the Run program. The programming will include physical activity and social-emotional learning, providing girls with an opportunity to still build meaningful connections with their peers and caring adult role models.
The program fee is $75 and includes 16 virtual practices, journal, program, T-shirt, 5K medal and end-of-season gift and certificate all shipped to their homes. Financial assistance and payment plans are available via an online registration process. Registration is open online at https://www.raceplanner.com/register/index/F2020PROGRAM
GOTR at-home kits also are being offered for girls to enjoy in the safety of their homes. The kit includes 50 activities to fuel a girl’s mind, body and spirit that emphasize the important connection between physical and emotional health. Each activity helps girls learn important skills such as how to cope when things get difficult, demonstrate care for self and others and practice positivity.
From the silly starters to the fun movement games and challenges, the activities were designed to get girls to laugh, create and grow. The kit is $49, includes the GOTR at-home activity book, an exclusive GRL PWR T-shirt, physical activity training plan, completion certificate and a few other fun surprises and delivered directly to the girls’ doorsteps. Orders can be made online at https://gotrgreaterpiedmont.org/gotr-at-home.
A limited number of sponsored kits are available thanks to the generosity of donors. To apply for a sponsored GOTR at Home kit, sign up for the scholarship waiting list at https://www.raceplanner.com/register/index/GOTR-at-Home-2020-Sponsored-Girls-on-the-Run-Greater-Piedmont.
For those looking for in-person GOTR programming a few spots remain at select locations. Those interested are encouraged to hurry as spots are filling fast.
For additional information or questions, contact Kristine Bienstock at kristine.bienstock@girlsontherun.org or call 704-280-6203.
