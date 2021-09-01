 Skip to main content
Registration is open for Girls on the Run fall season
Registration for the fall 2021 Girls on the Run season is open. The season runs from Sept. 13 through Nov. 14.

The Girls on the Run of the Greater Piedmont Fall 2021 registration is open. GOTR of the Greater Piedmont serves Iredell, Rowan, Alexander and Forsyth counties. The fall season runs from Sept. 13 through Nov. 14.

The GOTR of Greater Piedmont season registration for teams at schools, local parks and greenways in the area are open with in-person teams available for third-eighth grades. Financial assistance and payment plans are available via the online registration process at https://www.raceplanner.com/register/index/GOTR-GP-F21-Registration.

The list of teams for 2021 is always being updated on their website and can be viewed at https://gotrgreaterpiedmont.org/Our-Locations. In a release from GOTR, it was shared that “we look forward to girls having an opportunity to make new friends as they pick their programming location and as we continue to provide support to girls’ social, emotional and physical health.”

Looking to make a difference in young girls’ lives? Girls on the Run of the Greater Piedmont is in need and are looking for volunteer coaches that have a passion for serving as a positive role model for young girls in the community. Coaches do not need to be runners.

The release also expressed thanks to their sponsors including Rack Room Shoes, Novant Health – Rowan, Academy Sports + Outdoors and SAKS Orthodontics.

For additional information or questions, contact Lindsay Peiffer at lindsay.peiffer@girlsontherun.org.

