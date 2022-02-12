Registration open for SIAA spring sports programs

SIAA provides recreational sports to youth in southern Iredell County and offers spring baseball, softball and T-ball. Registration is now open for all boys and girls interested in playing for ages 5-12.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Practices will begin in mid-March and games run through late May. All games and practices will be held locally within Iredell County. For more information or to register online visit www.siaasports.com.

The league is also seeking local sponsors. Anyone interested in sponsoring a team will have its name on the team shirts and website.

To sponsor, contact Tracy deRoos, executive director, at tracyderoos@siaasports.com.