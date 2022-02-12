 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Registration open for SIAA spring sports programs
SIAA provides recreational sports to youth in southern Iredell County and offers spring baseball, softball and T-ball. Registration is now open for all boys and girls interested in playing for ages 5-12.

Practices will begin in mid-March and games run through late May. All games and practices will be held locally within Iredell County. For more information or to register online visit www.siaasports.com.

The league is also seeking local sponsors. Anyone interested in sponsoring a team will have its name on the team shirts and website.

To sponsor, contact Tracy deRoos, executive director, at tracyderoos@siaasports.com.

