Registration underway for SIAA recreational youth basketball
SIAA Sports has opened registration for recreational youth basketball. This program is offered for all boys and girls in kindergarten through eighth grade, as well as high school boys grades nine-12.

Practices for first-eighth grades begin in November and are held at local schools. Games will begin in December and run through the first weekend in March. The instructional kindergarten and high school basketball programs run January through March.

For more information and to register online by the Oct. 30 deadline, visit www.siaasports.com.

