 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Rehabilitation Services Statesville open

  • 0
10-9 rehab services

Pictured, front row, from left, are Leslie Tron, MBA; Jill Ferrell, OTR/L; Colleen Russo, MS, PT, AIB VAM, CKTP; second row, Summer Sparks, PTA; Jennifer Varnum, PT, DPT, certified DN; Lisa Peggs, PT; and third row, Patricia Monroe, PT, CLT; Heather Nellis; and Crystal Witherspoon, DPT. Not pictured is Michelle Luliano, SLP-CCC.

 Submitted photo

Lake Norman Regional Medical Center has announced the expansion of its Rehabilitation Services Department.

The new location, Rehabilitation Services Statesville, is now open and is at 1424 Fern Creek Drive, Suite B.

The team will consist of Jennifer Varnum, PT, DPT, certified DN; assistant director of Rehabilitation Services Leslie Tron, MBA; Jill Ferrell, OTR/L; Summer Sparks, PTA; Lisa Peggs, PT; Patricia Monroe, PT, CLT; Heather Nellis; Michelle Luliano, SLP-CCC; and Crystal Witherspoon, DPT.

Services include certified dry needling therapy, certified LSVT BIG for Parkinson’s therapy, certified lymphedema therapy, certified Speak Out for Parkinson’s therapy, occupational therapy, pelvic floor dysfunction therapy, physical therapy and speech therapy. Other programs such as spine and back pain therapy, stroke rehabilitation therapy, TMJ dysfunction therapy and vestibular and balance therapy also will be offered.

People are also reading…

Hours of operation are Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For information or to learn more about rehabilitation services, visit LNRMC.com. To schedule an appointment, call 704-660-4788.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

New doctor joins medical group

New doctor joins medical group

Lake Norman Medical Group, Neurology/Neuro-Ophthalmology Mooresville welcomes Nikhil Balakrishnan, M.D., M.S. He is joining Andrew Gross, M.D.…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Photographer captures photo of a million mile long ejection off surface of sun