Rehabilitation specialists complete certifications

Lake Norman Regional Medical Center announced two of its rehabilitation specialists, Laurice Morton, DPT, and Robyn Ostwalt, PTA, have completed their certifications in LSVT BIG® for training individuals with Parkinson’s disease, and other neurological conditions, to function more normally.

Leo Silverman Voice Treatment (LSVT BIG®), designed specifically for large volume movement, trains the body for improved movement patterns. Movements are often smaller and slower for people living with Parkinson’s disease or other neurological disorders, often causing trouble with activities of daily living.

LSVT BIG® has been studied for more than 25 years. Research using the Unified Parkinson’s Disease Rating Scale and other motor function tests validate improvement when other treatments examined in the study did not show improvement. The treatment protocol helps people recalibrate how they perceive their movements. It has been proven beneficial regardless of the stage or severity of the Parkinson’s disease.

Delivered one-on-one and individualized to the goals of the patient, this treatment requires a LSVT BIG® certified clinician. The sessions are based on effective strategies for learning and neuroplasticity (the brain’s ability to change.)