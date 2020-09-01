Religion briefs

Outdoor prayer service

St. Therese Catholic Church will be conducting a prayer service, praying for those affected by COVID-19. This service will also be a time of scripture and music. Scheduled for Sept. 18 from 7-8 p.m., the outdoor ecumenical prayer service will be held at the church, 217 Brawley School Road, Mooresville. All are invited to attend the service and are welcome to bring a lawn chair.

Luminaries will be placed at the church for the service, and all are encouraged to consider a donation for a luminary to recognize someone whose life has been changed by COVID-19. Proceeds will benefit a burial assistance fund for those in need. For additional information contact either Rosemary Hyman at rhyman@sainttherese.net or Mollie Anderson at manderson@sainttherese.net.

Enrollment time

Little Way Preschool Pre-K Class and the Little Way Virtual Academy of St. Therese Catholic Church, 217 Brawley School Road, Mooresville are currently enrolling students. Visit the website at https://sainttherese.net/little-way-preschool for more information or contact Dayna Auten at dauten@sainttherese.net or call 980-444-2305.

Services

Faith Church, 430 Patterson Ave., Mooresville offers worship services Sundays at 11 a.m., and all are invited to attend. Services are held outside under the pavilion. There is space for social distancing, masks if you don’t have one, and a hand sanitizing station is also available.

Fieldstone Presbyterian Church, 804 Fieldstone Road, Mooresville is having a children’s Sunday school at 10 a.m. under the trees with Murph, parking lot worship services at 10 a.m., in the sanctuary at 11 a.m. with masks and social distancing and on Facebook at 11 a.m. Under the Portico-Bible Study is at 10 a.m. Wednesday studying Psalms. Bring a chair and Bible. On Wednesdays at 11 a.m. bingo is offered. Bring a chair and mask.

Higher Purpose Church, 407 West Wilson Ave., Mooresville has outdoor worship services on Sundays at 10 a.m. All are welcome to attend.