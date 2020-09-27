Religion briefs

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Chicken and dumplings

Park Avenue UMC, 648 W. Park Ave., Mooresville, will be hosting a homemade chicken and dumpling dinner Oct. 2. Due to COVID-19, this will be a drive-thru only event and will be held from 5-8 p.m.

In addition to the chicken and dumplings, plates will include green beans, sweet potatoes, slaw and/or applesauce, bread and homemade dessert. Cost is $9 for adults and a small/child’s plate is $5. For additional information, call the church at 704-663-3683.

Anti-racism initiative

Multiple facets of an anti-racism initiative, organized by Higher Purpose Church in Mooresville, are continuing. Lawrence Williams, pastor of the Mooresville congregation, said that they organized this event, “3 Conversations,” and have now recruited additional local churches to join them.

The initiative began with a day of prayer and is now continuing with small groups. These sessions will be conducted via Zoom through November and will cover discussions on racism in America. The third and final part of the initiative is the 90 Day Challenge, putting these discussions into action, will begin Oct. 4.

Anyone who is not a member of a participating church or who has no church but wants to get involved, Williams said they may do so by going to higherpurposechurch.org/anti-racism-initiative/ and texting the number posted under the “When” category and how to sign up.