Religion briefs

Chicken and dumplings

Park Avenue UMC, 648 W. Park Ave., Mooresville, will be having a homemade chicken and dumpling dinner Dec. 4 from 5-8 p.m. This will be a drive-thru only event.

Adult plates will be $9 and a small/child’s plate will be $5 and will include chicken and dumplings, green beans, sweet potatoes, slaw and/or applesauce, bread and homemade dessert.

For additional information call the church office at 704-663-3683.

Pancake breakfast

The men of Rocky Mount UMC, 1739 Perth Road, Mooresville, hosts a free community pancake breakfast on the first Saturday of every month from 7:30-9:30 a.m. The next breakfast will be held Dec. 5, and all are invited to join them.

Centre Candlelight service

Centre Presbyterian Church, 129 Centre Church Road, Mooresville, will hold its annual Christmas Eve candlelight service at 6 p.m. in the church sanctuary. This will be a time of reflecting on the Christmas story through scripture readings and singing familiar Christmas hymns.

Please note that the 4 p.m. family celebration has been canceled.

Christmas events

Because of COVID-19, First Baptist Church Mooresville is strongly encouraging the community to watch its Christmas events online. For additional information on events and times, visit their website at www.fbcmooresville.com.