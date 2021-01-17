Religion briefs

Spaghetti supper

Mooresville AR Presbyterian Church will host its spaghetti supper Jan. 29 from 5-7:30 p.m. Cost for this take out only meal is $8 per plate. There will be a choice of different kinds of sauce — meat, non-meat, chicken Alfredo, along with salad, bread and dessert.

Blood drive

Prospect Presbyterian Church will be hosting an American Red Cross community blood drive. Scheduled on Jan. 21 from 2:30-7 p.m., the event will be held at the church, 9425 West N.C. 152, Mooresville.

Donors are encouraged to schedule an appointment online at www.redcrossblood.org and use the sponsor code “ProspectPresbyterianChurch” or call Virginia at 704-664-1514.

Church service

Fieldstone Presbyterian Church, 804 Fieldstone Road, Mooresville, is only having one service on Sundays during the month of January. This will be a parking lot worship service at 11 a.m. The service also will be on Facebook.

Musical event

Shearer Presbyterian Church, 684 Presbyterian Road, Mooresville, will host its Hymn Sing on Jan. 22 from 6:15-8 p.m.

Chicken and dumplings