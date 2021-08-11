 Skip to main content
Religion briefs
The Net

Fieldstone Presbyterian Church, 804 Fieldstone Road, Mooresville will be offering The Net, a service for adults with disabilities ages 16 and older. The service will begin Aug. 26 at 6 p.m. in the fellowship hall.

‘Perspectives’ course set

Christ Community Church 16301 Old Statesville Road, Huntersville, will be hosting an in-person, 15-lesson course entitled “Perspectives,” which will explore different aspects of God’s global purpose in a multifaceted learning experience.

The class will be held Mondays at 6:30 p.m. beginning Aug. 16 with a number of speakers sharing their experiences during the course.

To learn more about the course and for cost and registration information, visit www.perspectives.org/charlottenc. For those wanting to visit and check it out, you are invited to join on the first night for free. There will be a charge for subsequent classes. For questions or to save a seat, visit the above website.

Women’s ministry

Mooresville Christian Outreach, 635 W. McLelland Ave., Mooresville, is launching its women’s ministry called “Women of MCO,” with a luncheon at the church Aug. 28 from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Apostle Dr. Beverly Smith will be the guest speaker. All are invited to join for this time of praise and worship followed by lunch. Tickets are $12 for the event.

For additional information about the event or tickets, call 704-663-2263, email mooresvillechristian@gmail.com or visit the church office.

Church Inside Out

The next scheduled Church Inside Out at Troutman UMC, 204 Mills Ave., Troutman is Aug. 11 from 6-8 p.m. All are invited to attend this free community event.

